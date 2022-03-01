WEBCASTS
Inflation: Preparing Portfolios for a Shifting Environment
As the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, the combination of easy monetary policy, massive fiscal stimulus, a rebounding labor market, and rising consumer spending has led inflation to spike to its highest level in decades.
In this webcast, Nuveen and ETF Trends will dive into how investors can prepare their ETF portfolios to guard against inflation’s risks.
SUMMARY
Lara Crigger, Managing Editor of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- What elevated inflation could mean for the economy and investors’ portfolios
- How to rethink portfolios for 2022
- Specific asset classes and ETF strategies designed to help mitigate inflation risk
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Alex Graf, CIMA, CRPCETF Specialist, Institutional and ESG Models
Nuveen
Brian Griggs, CFAManaging Director, Portfolio Strategist
Nuveen
Lara CriggerManaging Editor
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
