SUMMARY

Please join ETF Trends' CEO, Tom Lydon, along with Ed Egilinsky, Head of Alternatives at Direxion and Tim Pickering, Founder, President and CIO at Auspice, as they discuss:

Expectations for extraordinary global growth in a post-vaccine world

The state of supply for oil and other commodities

The role of commodities under the cloud of accelerating inflation

A strategic, adaptive approach to whip-sawing commodity markets

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Ed Egilinsky Head of Alternatives

Direxion

Tim Pickering Founder, President and CIO

Auspice

Tom Lydon CEO

ETF Trends

Disclaimer

By registering, you agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. Sponsors of this webcast may contact registrants. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.