Inflation, Mega-Stimulus, and the Commodities Supercycle
The magnitude of central bank stimulus across the globe over the past year is fueling inflationary expectations. Coupled with the potential for synchronized global growth and supply constraints, many are arguing that the next commodities supercycle is upon us.
SUMMARY
Please join ETF Trends' CEO, Tom Lydon, along with Ed Egilinsky, Head of Alternatives at Direxion and Tim Pickering, Founder, President and CIO at Auspice, as they discuss:
- Expectations for extraordinary global growth in a post-vaccine world
- The state of supply for oil and other commodities
- The role of commodities under the cloud of accelerating inflation
- A strategic, adaptive approach to whip-sawing commodity markets
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ed EgilinskyHead of Alternatives
Direxion
Tim PickeringFounder, President and CIO
Auspice
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
