Incorporating Entrepreneurial Leadership in Your 2021 Portfolio

Looking for the next big growth success story? History suggests many top performing companies are those led by a passionate entrepreneur, who has the entrepreneurial spirit to take a growing firm to the next level. In this upcoming 1 hour webinar, ERShares and ETF Trends will highlight how you can target these next-gen leaders with a targeted strategy that helps financial advisors enhance their investment portfolio while targeting the entrepreneurship economy.

January 25, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, as he moderates a discussion on:

  • An Entrepreneurship Year in Review … beyond the market headlines
  • Entrepreneurial categories that could outperform in 2021
  • The advantages of adding entrepreneur-led companies to a diversified portfolio

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Dr. Joel Shulman

Founder, Managing Partner & CIO
ERShares

Eva Ados

Chief Operating Officer
ERShares

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

