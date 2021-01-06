WEBCASTS
Incorporating Entrepreneurial Leadership in Your 2021 Portfolio
Looking for the next big growth success story? History suggests many top performing companies are those led by a passionate entrepreneur, who has the entrepreneurial spirit to take a growing firm to the next level. In this upcoming 1 hour webinar, ERShares and ETF Trends will highlight how you can target these next-gen leaders with a targeted strategy that helps financial advisors enhance their investment portfolio while targeting the entrepreneurship economy.
SUMMARY
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, as he moderates a discussion on:
- An Entrepreneurship Year in Review … beyond the market headlines
- Entrepreneurial categories that could outperform in 2021
- The advantages of adding entrepreneur-led companies to a diversified portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Dr. Joel ShulmanFounder, Managing Partner & CIO
ERShares
Eva AdosChief Operating Officer
ERShares
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
