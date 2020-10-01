The Fed’s reinforcement of a lower-for-longer yield environment has added to investor apprehension about the outlook for income generation. Covid-19 and uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the election has further led to trepidation about staying invested, with economic signs increasingly pointing towards defense. In this one-hour webinar, Nationwide and ETF Trends will explore strategies for managing risk, while generating income from some of the most innovative companies in the market today.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

Call 800-617-0004 to request a summary prospectus and/or a prospectus. You may also download the prospectus here or by visiting etf.nationwide.com. These prospectuses outline investment objectives, risks, fees, charges and expenses, and other information that you should read and consider carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the underlying index.

Nasdaq-100® Index: An unmanaged, market capitalization-weighted index of equity securities issued by 100 of the largest non-financial companies, with certain rules capping the influence of the largest components. It is based on exchange, and it is not an index of U.S.-based companies. Market index performance is provided by a third-party source Nationwide Funds Group deems to be reliable (Morningstar). Indexes are unmanaged and have been provided for comparison purposes only. No fees or expenses have been reflected. Individuals cannot invest directly in an index.

Nasdaq® and the Nasdaq-100® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Nationwide Fund Advisors. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company.

Nationwide Fund Advisors (NFA) is the registered investment advisor to Nationwide ETFs, which are distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC. NFA is not affiliate with any distributor, subadviser, or index provider contracted by NFA for the Nationwide ETFs. Nationwide is not an affiliate of third-party sources such as Morningstar, Inc or MSCI. Representatives of the Nationwide ETF Sales Desk are registered with Nationwide Investment Services Corporation (NISC), member FINRA, Columbus, Ohio.

Nationwide, the Nationwide N and Eagle, and Nationwide is on your side are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2020

MFM-3874AO (09/20) Q47351

FOR FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL USE ONLY