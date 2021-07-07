WEBCASTS
Income is the Outcome: Why Active Income Strategies Work
With interest rates poised to rise, income minded investor must still find ways to maintain their current income stream with the threat of capital depreciation that comes with higher rates. Yet alternative options in the income world are not exactly plentiful, and equity overweights can be outright dangerous. In this webcast, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and ETF Trends will discuss how a total return strategy that generates income using option premium can give investors the best of both worlds.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- Where to find income if you do not want to take on additional duration risk as short-term yields remain near zero and are expected to rise
- The Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook
- How to capture a monthly stream from option premiums and stock dividends
- How financial advisors can incorporate an active equity income strategy to diversify portfolios, provide total return and manage risk
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Hamilton ReinerManaging Director, Portfolio Manager
J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Jordan JacksonVice President, Global Market Strategist
J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
