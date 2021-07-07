SUMMARY

Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:

Where to find income if you do not want to take on additional duration risk as short-term yields remain near zero and are expected to rise

The Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook

How to capture a monthly stream from option premiums and stock dividends

How financial advisors can incorporate an active equity income strategy to diversify portfolios, provide total return and manage risk

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Hamilton Reiner Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Jordan Jackson Vice President, Global Market Strategist

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.