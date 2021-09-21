WEBCASTS
Income for a Better Outcome: Where to Invest in Non-Traditional Income
A traditional balanced stock and bond portfolio currently yields well below 2%. This is leading many yield-starved investors to consider a broader range of investments, including diversifying with non-traditional income sources that have exhibited lower correlations, while maintaining an awareness of the risk/return trade-offs.
In this exclusive webinar, the experts at Virtus ETFs and ETF Trends will outline how these non-traditional sources of income can make a huge difference in client portfolios.
SUMMARY
Tune in to hear Lara Crigger, Managing Editor of ETF Trends and ETF Database, moderate a discussion on:
- The investment case for Preferreds, Bank Loans, and Securitized Credit
- How broadening the opportunity set can help diversify sources of income
- How investors and allocators should think about non-traditional allocations
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jay D. HatfieldCIO & Portfolio Manager
InfraCap Capital Advisors
George GoudeliasHead of Leveraged Finance, Senior Portfolio Manager
Seix Investment Advisors
James JessupProduct Manager
Virtus Investment Partners
Lara CriggerManaging Editor
ETF Trends and ETF Database
