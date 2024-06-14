WEBCASTS In Uncertain Times, Look to 100% Buffer ETFs

On July 1st, Innovator is expanding the world’s first and largest suite of 100% Buffer ETFs with the launch of three new ETFs providing upside to U.S. equities with built-in 100% downside protection over 6-month, 1-year, and 2-year outcome periods.

With markets at all-time highs, Innovator’s 100% Buffer ETF suite could be the ideal solution for investors to move sidelined cash into U.S. equities with 100% downside protection and tax alpha over bonds and cash.

Additionally, short-term yields continue to hover near their highest levels since 2007, which continue to generate the highest caps we’ve seen since then. Now may be the time to take advantage of these historically high caps before they disappear.

In this product spotlight happening on July 9th at 12:30 pm ET, Innovator’s Chief Investment Officer Graham Day, CFA will unpack the industry’s first and largest suite of 100% Buffer ETFs.