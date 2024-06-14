WEBCASTS
In Uncertain Times, Look to 100% Buffer ETFs
On July 1st, Innovator is expanding the world’s first and largest suite of 100% Buffer ETFs with the launch of three new ETFs providing upside to U.S. equities with built-in 100% downside protection over 6-month, 1-year, and 2-year outcome periods.
With markets at all-time highs, Innovator’s 100% Buffer ETF suite could be the ideal solution for investors to move sidelined cash into U.S. equities with 100% downside protection and tax alpha over bonds and cash.
Additionally, short-term yields continue to hover near their highest levels since 2007, which continue to generate the highest caps we’ve seen since then. Now may be the time to take advantage of these historically high caps before they disappear.
In this product spotlight happening on July 9th at 12:30 pm ET, Innovator’s Chief Investment Officer Graham Day, CFA will unpack the industry’s first and largest suite of 100% Buffer ETFs.
SUMMARY
Learn how advisors are using this new and innovative lineup of ETFs to:
- Offer higher upside return potential than cash with 100% downside protection
- Keep clients invested and protect gains at all-time highs
- Deliver tax-deferred growth in an ETF wrapper versus the ordinary income of cash or bonds
SPEAKERS
Graham Day, CFAChief Investment Officer
Innovator ETFs
Cinthia MurphyInvestment Strategist
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
The Funds have characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information regarding whether an investment in the Fund is right for you, please see “Investor Suitability” in the prospectus.
Carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses contained in the prospectus at innovatorefs.com. Read carefully.
There is no guarantee the fund will achieve its investment objective. Investors purchasing shares after an outcome period has begun will be exposed to enhanced downside risk.
Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.