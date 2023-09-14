WEBCASTS
How to Use Options Based ETF Strategies In a Portfolio
In today’s unusual market environment, investors need to capitalize on opportunities and moderate risk. Options could be an important tool, especially considering the wide-reaching benefits of derivative based income strategies.Join the Experts at Global X and VettaFi for a webcast unpacking how to use options-based ETFs to create stronger portfolios.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the landscape for options strategies.
- A discussion of the benefits that come from incorporating passive, derivative based income strategies into a portfolio
- A deep dive into how options can be used as a core allocation to moderate portfolio risk.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Chandler NicholsProduct Specialist
Global X
Samuel MooreProduct Specialist
Global X
Robert ScrudatoOptions Research Analyst
Global X
Robert HuebscherFounder
Advisor Perspectives
