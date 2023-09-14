WEBCASTS

How to Use Options Based ETF Strategies In a Portfolio

In today’s unusual market environment, investors need to capitalize on opportunities and moderate risk. Options could be an important tool, especially considering the wide-reaching benefits of derivative based income strategies.

Join the Experts at Global X and VettaFi for a webcast unpacking how to use options-based ETFs to create stronger portfolios.

October 25, 2023
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • An overview of the landscape for options strategies.
  • A discussion of the benefits that come from incorporating passive, derivative based income strategies into a portfolio
  • A deep dive into how options can be used as a core allocation to moderate portfolio risk.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Chandler Nichols

Product Specialist
Global X

Samuel Moore

Product Specialist
Global X

Robert Scrudato

Options Research Analyst
Global X

Robert Huebscher

Founder
Advisor Perspectives

