How to Think About Carbon Allowances in Your Portfolio

Carbon credits present a compelling investment case and could help support responsible investing and incentivize pollution reduction. They are also a unique investment, making them an incredible diversification tool with low correlation to other assets.

Join the experts at KraneShares for a webcast covering all things carbon credits and discover how this fascinating investment tool can be implemented in your portfolio.

June 4, 2024
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • The 101 on carbon credits and an overview of the largest and most liquid carbon markets available to investor.
  • The portfolio impacts and benefits of investing in carbon credit.
  • Potential short- and long-term market catalysts.

This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services. 

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Luke Oliver

Managing Director, Head of Climate Investments; Head of Strategy
KraneShares

Lara Crigger

Editor-In-Chief
VettaFi

