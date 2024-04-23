WEBCASTS
How to Think About Carbon Allowances in Your Portfolio
Carbon credits present a compelling investment case and could help support responsible investing and incentivize pollution reduction. They are also a unique investment, making them an incredible diversification tool with low correlation to other assets.
Join the experts at KraneShares for a webcast covering all things carbon credits and discover how this fascinating investment tool can be implemented in your portfolio.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The 101 on carbon credits and an overview of the largest and most liquid carbon markets available to investor.
- The portfolio impacts and benefits of investing in carbon credit.
- Potential short- and long-term market catalysts.
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Luke OliverManaging Director, Head of Climate Investments; Head of Strategy
KraneShares
Lara CriggerEditor-In-Chief
VettaFi
