Inflation has reached its highest levels in over 40 years. However, the worst may be yet to come. Investors will need flexible strategies to stay ahead of flawed global monetary policy and ongoing supply shortages. In this upcoming webcast, VanEck’s David Schassler and ETF Trends will highlight what advisors can do to protect client portfolios amid times of entrenched inflation.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Important Disclosures

For Financial Professionals Only. Not for Distribution to the Public.

U.S. DISCLOSURES

This material is for informational purposes only. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and are subject to change without notice. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck.

No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of VanEck.

​​​​​

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Please call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for a free prospectus and summary prospectus. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the investment company carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor