How to Navigate the Current Market Environment with
Active Fixed Income ETFs
While we traverse the hurdles in the current market environment, investors are still in need of reliable, yield-generating investments that can adapt to the ongoing risks. In this upcoming webinar, JP Morgan Asset Management and VettaFi will discuss the current outlook for inflation and Fed monetary policy and outline core fixed income investments that seek to provide portfolio diversification and may help investors generate real income and positive alpha for portfolios.
Topics will include:
- Finding a balance between fixed-income market exposure and enhanced yield generation.
- Why investors should turn to bond strategies with an active lens in today's market.
- How financial advisors can incorporate active fixed-income ETFs to balance duration and credit risk while meeting income goals.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
Meera PanditGlobal Market Strategist
J.P. Morgan Asset Management
John EcklundManaging Director, Head of the Fixed Income Portfolio Strategists
J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
