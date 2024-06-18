WEBCASTS
How to leverage options to boost income and increase tax efficiency
To better help their clients, advisors must understand the landscape of options-based ETFs. Many investors are seeking high monthly income, but some options funds can erode principal or come with less tax efficiency.
Join the experts at NEOS Investments for a free educational webcast that explores the world of options-based ETFs and how they can best be leveraged for client success.
SUMMARY
- A broad overview of the market landscape, with a focus on options-based strategies.
- An overview of a suite of NEOS ETFs that seek high monthly income and tax efficiency.
- How to implement these strategies in client portfolios to help your clients achieve their goals.
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA®, and CIMC designations, and the American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Garrett PaolellaCo-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager
NEOS Investments
Troy CatesCo-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager
NEOS Investments
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
