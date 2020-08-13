WEBCASTS
How to Find Yield in a Low-Rate Environment
The Federal Reserve has signaled its intent to keep interest rates near zero for the foreseeable future, forcing income-minded investors to seek alternative income-generating investments in a persistently low-yield environment. In this upcoming webcast, Invesco and ETF Trends will outline ways for investors to help bolster a fixed income portfolio in a low-rate environment.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the current market environment and the Federal Reserve's outlook on rates
- Alternative yield strategies with attractive income-generating potential
- How financial advisors can incorporate alternative yield ideas into a diversified fixed-income portfolio
Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jason BloomDirector, Global Macro ETF Strategy
Invesco
Brian McMullenFixed Income ETF Strategist
Invesco
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
