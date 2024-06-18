WEBCASTS
How to Factor in the Perks of Both Active and Index Investing
Historically, equity investors have had to choose if they want to lean into actively managed funds, which aim to outperform the market through expertise, research, and the flexibility to take advantage of unique opportunities or rely on Index investing, which offers transparency, tax efficiency, and lower fees. But what if there was a way to take advantage of both?
Join the experts at Goldman Sachs Asset Management for a free educational webcast on ActiveBeta – a factor based approach to investing.
SUMMARY
Topics covered will include:
- The advantages and disadvantages of active and index investing.
- How an ActiveBeta® strategy leverages factor-based investing and retains the advantages of both fund management styles.
- Where ActiveBeta® could fit in your portfolio.
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA®, and CIMC designations, and the American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
