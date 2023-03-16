WEBCASTS
How to COMpose Your Portfolio Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Persistent Inflation
Despite a rocky end to 2022, the commodity space remained one of the brightest spots in a universally challenging year. Inflation may be easing somewhat, but many factors driving the early success of commodities remain: geopolitical tensions, supply chain deterioration, and a potentially persistent period of raised inflation could continue to drive increased commodity performance. With low correlation to both stocks and bonds and uncertainty remaining, commodities remain a potential component of a diversified portfolio. Join the experts at Direxion, Auspice, and VettaFi in a webcast covering the next phase of the commodity supercycle.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The historic performance of commodities.
- How the low correlation of commodities to stocks and bonds adds diversification benefits to a portfolio.
- Why commodities matter in today’s uncertain markets.
- A proven commodity strategy from Direxion well suited to take advantage of commodities opportunities in 2023.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Edward EgilinskyHead of Sales
Direxion
Tim PickeringFounder, CIO, Lead Portfolio Manager
Auspice
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
