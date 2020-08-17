WEBCASTS
How to Build a Better Business with Model Portfolios
What do your clients really think about model portfolios? In a recently conducted extensive research study into model portfolio perceptions and adoption, WisdomTree found that many advisors have misperceptions about how clients perceive models. In this upcoming webcast, WisdomTree Asset Management and ETF Trends will discuss how advisors could be missing out on an opportunity and how model portfolio strategies can provide value and elevate the client experience for financial advisors.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- What financial advisor clients think of third-party model portfolios
- Incorporating a model portfolio strategy to retain existing clients and win new ones
- How financial advisors can use model portfolios to meet client expectations
Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Brad ShepardHead of Advisor Innovation
WisdomTree Asset Management
As WisdomTree’s Head of Advisor Innovation, Brad Shepard works with financial advisors to challenge conventional thinking and uses research and technology to help advisors grow and apply modern wealth approaches to their practice. Whether it’s acquiring new clients, connecting more deeply with existing ones, or reimagining how advisors use new investment approaches, Brad challenges advisors to think differently about the future of wealth management. In 2017, Brad joined WisdomTree after his company, Kredible—a data-driven marketing and practice management company—was acquired by a third party.
As a founder of three companies, Brad has been an entrepreneurial thinker throughout his career. At Kredible, Brad built a business based on a passionate belief that online presence plays a large role in driving successful results. Instead of guessing, the Kredible team performed scientific research to discover the most effective way for professionals to build credibility online. In his current role at WisdomTree, Brad applies the same rigorous research approaches to tackle some of the most important opportunities in the wealth management industry, including model portfolios, specifically focusing on the reality of use of these concepts in practice.
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
