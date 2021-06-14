WEBCASTS
How to Avoid Gambling and Gamification in Your Portfolio
Market gamification spurred by a wave of retail investors has replaced disciplined investment analysis with speculation and conjecture. For a lucky few "investors," the irrational behavior has led to short-term success. For most...not so much.
Many advisors don’t realize they are exposing their clients to increasingly severe gambling risks, which begs the question...are you rolling the dice with your clients' portfolios?
SUMMARY
In this upcoming webcast, Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- What the portfolio of a gambler looks like and how it differs from a true investor
- How to identify and mitigate gambling risks
- Effective tools to help clients navigate these unprecedented market dynamics
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Julian KoskiCo-Founder and Chief Investment Officer
New Age Alpha
Andy Kern, PhDSenior Portfolio Manager
New Age Alpha
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
