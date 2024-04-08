SUMMARY

Topics will include:

A review of recent Fed policy announcements from a macro perspective.

An exploration of the short- and long-term impact of the rate environment on fixed income and equity allocations.

An overview of strategies to consider based on projected Fed policy moves for the rest of 2024.

This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Kevin Flanagan Head of Fixed Income Strategy

WisdomTree

Jeff Weniger, CFA Head of Equity Strategy

WisdomTree Asset Management

Lara Crigger Editor-In-Chief

VettaFi

