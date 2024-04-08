WEBCASTS
How to Approach the Shifting Rate Environment
Despite rumors of coming rate cuts, the economy is still in a higher rate environment and very well could be for some time. Investors that can read the tea leaves and understand the short- and long-term impacts on equity and fixed income could have better success over the rest of 2024.
Join the thought leaders at WisdomTree to learn all about strategies catered to meet this market moment.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- A review of recent Fed policy announcements from a macro perspective.
- An exploration of the short- and long-term impact of the rate environment on fixed income and equity allocations.
- An overview of strategies to consider based on projected Fed policy moves for the rest of 2024.
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kevin FlanaganHead of Fixed Income Strategy
WisdomTree
Jeff Weniger, CFAHead of Equity Strategy
WisdomTree Asset Management
Lara CriggerEditor-In-Chief
VettaFi
