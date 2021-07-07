WEBCASTS
How to Approach Emerging Markets; Value, Growth and Diversification
The developing economy growth story is too big to ignore. Yet the space poses heightened risk for investors and has been battered by Covid-19 over the past year and a half. In this next webinar, John Hancock Investment Management and ETF Trends will outline a compelling case for emerging-market stocks.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Why emerging markets look attractive today
- What catalysts could continue to drive emerging-market equity performance
- A strategy to better-capture the performance potential of the asset class
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Emily RolandCo-Chief Investment Strategist
John Hancock Investment Management
Joseph HohnSenior Portfolio Manager
Dimensional Fund Advisors
Ryan WellmanProduct Manager
John Hancock Investment Management
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
