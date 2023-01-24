WEBCASTS
How the Night Effect Can Benefit Your Portfolio
Despite last year’s rough markets, the “Night Effect” was still on display, with the overnight market sessions down less than a full hold cycle and exhibiting substantially less volatility. The Night Effect can help investors to maintain equity exposure while lowering their risk profile through a full market cycle. In this upcoming webinar, NightShares and VettaFi will explain the Night Effect and dig into how financial advisors can capture this phenomenon to help improve a client portfolio's long-term, risk-adjusted returns.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of what the Night Effect is and how it has performed historically.
- An exploration of the market dynamics behind the well documented Night Effect.
- How financial advisors can integrate a Night Effect strategy into a diversified investment portfolio.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Bruce LavineCEO
NightShares
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
