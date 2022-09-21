The ongoing global energy crisis has caused many governments to consider their energy security and fueled greater urgency to adopt alternative energy sources. In the upcoming webcast, ALPS and VettaFi will explore the clean energy industry and outline targeted strategies for financial advisors to capture the growing clean energy investment opportunity.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

For institutional Use Only

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 1.877.398.8461 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or “authorized participants” may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 5,000, 25,000 or 50,000 shares.

An investment in the Funds involves risk, including loss of principal.

Paul Baiocchi is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Alerian MLP ETF, Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF, and ALPS Clean Energy ETF.

ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated and unaffiliated with VettaFi.