How Preferred Securities can offer attractive yield and risk management

With the fixed income market environment still choppy, investors are looking for ways to diversify their yield-generation capabilities. Alternative income strategies, such as preferred stocks, offer consistent income and can help manage risk.
 
In this upcoming webcast, Principal Global Investors and VettaFi will highlight the benefits of incorporating preferred securities into a traditional income portfolio. 

September 21, 2022
10am PT | 1pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Todd Rosenbluth, Head of Research at VettaFi, will moderate a discussion on:

  • The benefits of preferred securities
  • How active managers can add alpha in the preferred securities space
  • A unique preferred securities strategy to help enhance income and manage risks

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Seema Shah

Managing Director, Chief Strategist
Principal Global Investors

James Hodapp

Senior Vice President and Portfolio Specialist
Spectrum Asset Management

Matthew Cohen

Head of ETF Specialist Team
Principal Global Investors

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

