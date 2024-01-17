WEBCASTS

How Options Have Revolutionized Income

As investors seek out new income opportunities, options have become an increasingly popular tool. But no two options funds are alike.

Join the experts at Defiance ETFs and learn all about how options funds work, and which options funds might make the most sense for your portfolio.

February 28, 2024
10am PT | 1pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • A general overview of how options work.
  • A look at the options landscape and where the opportunities are.
  • An exploration of a strategy built around using options to generate income on treasury products.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Jay Pestrichelli

CEO & Managing Director
ZEGA Financial, LLC

Sylvia Jablonski

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer
Defiance ETFs and CNBC Contributor

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

