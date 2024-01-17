WEBCASTS
How Options Have Revolutionized Income
As investors seek out new income opportunities, options have become an increasingly popular tool. But no two options funds are alike.
Join the experts at Defiance ETFs and learn all about how options funds work, and which options funds might make the most sense for your portfolio.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- A general overview of how options work.
- A look at the options landscape and where the opportunities are.
- An exploration of a strategy built around using options to generate income on treasury products.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jay PestrichelliCEO & Managing Director
ZEGA Financial, LLC
Sylvia JablonskiChief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer
Defiance ETFs and CNBC Contributor
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.