WEBCASTS How Options-Based Strategies May Provide Protection

Investors have enjoyed great runs in both the equities and fixed-income markets, but with traditional assets hitting new record highs, investors are more susceptible to greater downside risks. Investors may consider options-based strategies to help mitigate that potential downside and better manage their future risks.

In this upcoming webcast, Nasdaq, Global X ETFs and ETF Trends will highlight various options-based ETF strategies that may help financial advisors diversify a traditional stock and bond portfolio to meet any challenges ahead.