How Options-Based Strategies May Provide Protection
Investors have enjoyed great runs in both the equities and fixed-income markets, but with traditional assets hitting new record highs, investors are more susceptible to greater downside risks. Investors may consider options-based strategies to help mitigate that potential downside and better manage their future risks.
In this upcoming webcast, Nasdaq, Global X ETFs and ETF Trends will highlight various options-based ETF strategies that may help financial advisors diversify a traditional stock and bond portfolio to meet any challenges ahead.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- An overview of the current market environment
- How options work and their role in helping investors to diversify
- Options-based strategies to help investors diversify their investment portfolios
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ben JonesSenior Index Strategist
Nasdaq
Rohan ReddyResearch Analyst
Global X ETFs
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
