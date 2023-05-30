WEBCASTS
How Long is Long Term for Equity Investors?
Conventional wisdom is that equities require a minimum holding period for investors to have confidence they will achieve their desired rate of return. But how should investors think about the long-term within the context of their?equity allocation?
Join VettaFi and the investment team from Motley Fool Asset Management as they explore how market dynamics have changed in recent decades—holding periods, active/passive split, trading frequency, and availability of information—and how they believe investors should adapt their mental framework to improve long-term results.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An empirical look at the evidence surrounding long-term investing: Defining “long term” investing and the data supporting a long horizon;
- How market dynamics have changed in recent decades—holding periods, active/passive split, trading frequency, and availability of information—and how they believe investors should adapt their mental frame to improve long-term results;
- A look at the drivers of index returns at the security level: Disaggregating index performance. What are the sources of performance for the S&P and the broader market?; and
- Two portfolio holdings suited to a long-term horizon.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Bryan Hinmon, CFACIO and Senior Portfolio Manager
Motley Fool Asset Management
Michael Olsen, CFAPortfolio Manager
Motley Fool Asset Management
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
