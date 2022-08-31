WEBCASTS
How Investment Trends Can Guide Your Portfolio
Tapping into prevailing market trends can be a tactical way to enhance returns. In the next 30-minute strategy discussion, participants will have a chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with Pacer ETFs and VettaFi on the benefits of the dynamic Trendpilot trend-following investment strategy that adapts its market exposure to meet the prevailing market trends today.
SUMMARY
Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:
- What is the Trendpilot strategy?
- How the rules-based trend following strategy changes exposures.
- How financial advisors can best incorporate a trend following strategy into a portfolio
SPEAKERS
Sean O'HaraPresident
Pacer ETFs
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
