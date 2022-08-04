WEBCASTS How Hedged Equity Strategies Help Prepare for Bull and Bear Markets

Hedged equity strategies have become a popular solution for investors seeking to diversify beyond the basic stock and bond portfolio mix. With equities and fixed income both negative in 2022 and the economic outlook uncertain, hedged equity is getting a closer look.

In this upcoming webcast, Swan Global Investments and VettaFi will discuss the benefits and risks of hedged equity strategies and the best practices for financial advisors when utilizing these alternative strategies to address market risks.