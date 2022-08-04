WEBCASTS
How Hedged Equity Strategies Help Prepare for Bull and Bear Markets
Hedged equity strategies have become a popular solution for investors seeking to diversify beyond the basic stock and bond portfolio mix. With equities and fixed income both negative in 2022 and the economic outlook uncertain, hedged equity is getting a closer look.
In this upcoming webcast, Swan Global Investments and VettaFi will discuss the benefits and risks of hedged equity strategies and the best practices for financial advisors when utilizing these alternative strategies to address market risks.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Compare the risk/reward of various hedged equity strategies
- The active versus passive methodologies as applied to hedged equity strategies
- How a combination of different options-based or hedged equity strategies can help address current market risks
- How financial advisors can incorporate hedged equity strategies into a diversified investment portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM®, CAIA®, FDP®, CIPM®, CFP®Client Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Rob SwanCOO and Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
