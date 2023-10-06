WEBCASTS
How Futures ETFs are Changing Crypto
Ethereum is everything most crypto assets are not. For starters, it has real-world utility: The Ethereum blockchain functions like an “app store” for crypto, hosting thousands of applications with hundreds of thousands of daily users. And unlike many others, Ethereum produces revenues in the billions of dollars each year, which makes valuing it more interesting than valuing other crypto assets.
This combination of factors, along with the recent launch of Ethereum futures ETFs, is capturing the attention of Wall Street. In this webinar, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan and Bitwise Crypto Research Analyst Juan Leon will dive into the key topics financial advisors need to know about Ethereum, the world’s most compelling crypto asset.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- What is Ethereum?
- The most popular applications built on Ethereum
- How to value the ETH crypto asset
- Where ETH fits in a portfolio
- The rise of ETH futures ETFs and why they matter
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ryan RasmussenCrypto Research Analyst - DeFi
Bitwise Asset Management
Juan LeonCrypto Research Analyst
Bitwise Asset Management
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
