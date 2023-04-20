Twenty years ago, RSP reinvented how investors access the S&P 500 with its unique equal weight approach. Since inception, the fund has helped investors overcome concentration risk 1 within the market-cap weighted S&P 500 Index with the potential for outperformance. 2 With concentration risk near all-time highs, investors can join the experts at Invesco and VettaFi to discuss the potential benefits of using an equal weight approach in today’s market environment.

Important Disclosures

1. Top 10 stocks in the S&P 500 currently account for 28.7% of the index weight vs. 2% in the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index. Data source: Bloomberg L.P., as of March 31, 2023. “Near all-time highs” claim based on the weight of the top 10 companies in the S&P 500 Index over the past 40 years. The highest weight over the past 40 years was in 2022 at 30.7%.

2. RSP has outperformed the market capitalization-weighted S&P 500 Index by 0.82% annually since inception in 2003. Source: Morningstar Research Inc. as of March 31, 2023. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Index returns do not represent fund returns, click here for fund performance. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be higher or lower than performance data quoted. See invesco.com to find the most recent month-end performance numbers.

