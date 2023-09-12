WEBCASTS
How AI Driven Strategies Could Mean Better Returns
One of the main challenges human fund managers faces is bias. Artificial intelligence has the capacity to make investment decisions purely off data, forgoing the mistakes that often come with emotional investing.
Join the experts at Kaiju ETF Advisors and VettaFi as they explore how AI is being used in the investment process.
September 26, 2023
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
Chair of Kaiju Worldwide
VettaFi
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How artificial intelligence can be incorporated into the investment process.
- An overview of ETF strategies that lean on artificial intelligence for fund management.
- Why investors should consider AI-driven funds in their portfolio.
SPEAKERS
Ryan PannellCEO of Kaiju ETF Advisors
Lara CriggerEditor-In-Chief
