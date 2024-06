Join the experts at State Street Global Advisors , Horizon Investments , and GLOBALT Investments for a wide-ranging webcast that will unpack what investors can expect in the second half of 2024.

With numerous question marks heading into the year, 2024 appears to have shown surprising resilience. Has the Fed truly stuck the soft landing? Is AI still in the early innings? Is the labor market back to normal?

This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA®, and CIMC designations, and the American College of Financial Services.

