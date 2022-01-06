WEBCASTS
How Active Ownership Drives Positive Change
Investors are having a larger say in corporate America than ever before, helping to determine how companies should behave as global citizens. As shareholders who actively vote their shares and engage with companies, active owners aim to deliver a positive impact for employees, customers, communities, and the environment at large.
Join Engine No. 1 and ETF Trends for a discussion about the potential positive impacts of active ownership, and how financial advisors can help clients participate in an investment philosophy designed to re-align the interests of Main Street and Wall Street.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO and Director of Research of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- How active ownership can drive positive economic impacts by focusing on the social and environmental risks that affect companies’ long-term value
- Active engagement vs. divesting: Which has the greater potential for change?
- Concrete strategies active owners use to engage with and influence company boards with the goal of positive change
- Recent shareholder votes to strengthen our workforce, furthered efforts to restore the climate, and increased transparency
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Yasmin Dahya BilgerHead of ETFs
Engine No. 1
Michael O’LearyManaging Director
Engine No. 1
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
