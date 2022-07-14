WEBCASTS
How a Systematic Active Approach Can Pinpoint Opportunities in Emerging Markets
Join Dimensional’s Senior Investment Director, Althea Trevor in the upcoming webcast as she describes opportunities in emerging markets and the advantages of systematic, active investing with Tom Lydon, Vice Chairman of VettaFi.
SUMMARY
Dimensional has applied a systematic yet flexible approach in its emerging markets strategies for nearly three decades. The firm recently expanded its offering to include exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including emerging markets strategies. Topics covered will also include:
- Current state of emerging markets and the potential for higher expected returns
- Recent geopolitical risk and market volatility related to emerging markets
- The importance of flexibility when pursuing return premiums
- How a systematic and diversified approach can improve upon indexing
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Althea TrevorSenior Investment Director
Dimensional Fund Advisors
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
