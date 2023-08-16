WEBCASTS
Hedged Equities and Why They Matter Amid Uncertainty
2022 did damage to many portfolios, but since then the S&P 500 has rebounded. Still, many questions remain about the trajectory of the market. This is where hedged equities could come into play.
Join the experts at Swan Global Investments for a 30-minute LiveCast exploring hedged equities and how they could find success in a market that could go either way.
September 27, 2023
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
VettaFi
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of how the market could break bearish or bullish and how that could change the landscape.
- A look at the challenges of a high-correlation environment.
- A discussion about how hedged equities can thread the needle between all possible outcomes.
SPEAKERS
Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM®, CAIA®, FDP®, CIPM®, CFP®Client Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Rob SwanCOO and Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
