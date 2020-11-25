WEBCASTS
Have Indexes Gained Too Much Weight? Get Active in 2021
The post-coronavirus market rally has heightened index concentration on mega technology companies and widened the disparity between other segments of the market, elevating risks to traditional indexes that are now heavily weighted with big tech names. In this upcoming webcast, T. Rowe Price and ETF Trends will discuss the investment outlook for 2021 and highlight how active strategies may be better positioned to manage market concentration risks and potentially capture opportunities in other areas of the market.
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database as he moderates a discussion on
- A breakdown of the current state of the market going into the new year
- An outlook for 2021 and potential new areas of opportunity
- How active strategies may be able to help navigate top-heavy market weightings
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
Larry J. Puglia, CFA, CPAPortfolio Manager
T. Rowe Price
Christopher Dillon, CFAInvestment Specialist, Multi-Asset
T. Rowe Price
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
