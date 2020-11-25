WEBCASTS

Have Indexes Gained Too Much Weight? Get Active in 2021

The post-coronavirus market rally has heightened index concentration on mega technology companies and widened the disparity between other segments of the market, elevating risks to traditional indexes that are now heavily weighted with big tech names. In this upcoming webcast, T. Rowe Price and ETF Trends will discuss the investment outlook for 2021 and highlight how active strategies may be better positioned to manage market concentration risks and potentially capture opportunities in other areas of the market.

December 15, 2020
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database as he moderates a discussion on

  • A breakdown of the current state of the market going into the new year
  • An outlook for 2021 and potential new areas of opportunity
  • How active strategies may be able to help navigate top-heavy market weightings

SPEAKERS

Larry J. Puglia, CFA, CPA

Portfolio Manager
T. Rowe Price

Christopher Dillon, CFA

Investment Specialist, Multi-Asset
T. Rowe Price

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

