WEBCASTS
Growth Stocks: How to Invest Beyond Big Tech
The economy is currently in the nascent stages of the traditional recovery cycle, and investors should not let short-term noise distract them from growth opportunities. While there are the obvious plays in large tech stocks, investors shouldn't overlook additional growth opportunities that often fly under the media's radar. In the next webinar, T. Rowe Price and ETF Trends will focus on the growth opportunities of 2021.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the market and T. Rowe Price's 2021 outlook
- Strategies to identify sleeper opportunities in growth stocks
- A unique take on growth that combines cyclical opportunities and special situation stocks
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Joseph FathPortfolio Manager
T. Rowe Price
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
