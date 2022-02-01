China’s green bond market hit record levels of issuance, as the second-largest economy in the world raced toward a net-zero emissions future. Green bonds, which finance climate-friendly projects, are part of China’s efforts to mitigate the heavy pollution resulting from its rapid industrial expansion.

