Go Small or Go Home: Why Choose Small Caps in Today's Market
Investors have long focused on larger companies to stabilize their portfolios during economic and political uncertainty. But as we look to future opportunities, it may be time to consider smaller companies outside the large cap ecosystem. In the upcoming webinar, Nasdaq and ETF Trends will outline key developments in the world of smaller stocks.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Summarize prevailing and future trends in small cap stock ETFs
- Break down the various approaches to small cap investing
- Differentiate small- and micro-caps, highlighting the reasons for choosing the latter
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ben JonesIndex Development Specialist
Nasdaq
John Lewis, CMTSenior Portfolio Manager
Nasdaq Dorsey Wright
Rene Reyna, CFPHead of Thematic and Specialty Product Strategy ETFs and Indexed Strategies
Invesco
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
