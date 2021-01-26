SUMMARY

Topics will include:

Summarize prevailing and future trends in small cap stock ETFs

Break down the various approaches to small cap investing

Differentiate small- and micro-caps, highlighting the reasons for choosing the latter

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Ben Jones Index Development Specialist

Nasdaq

John Lewis, CMT Senior Portfolio Manager

Nasdaq Dorsey Wright

Rene Reyna, CFP Head of Thematic and Specialty Product Strategy ETFs and Indexed Strategies

Invesco

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.