Getting Smart About Income
In today's stubbornly low interest-rate environment, constructing a portfolio for the long haul is incredibly challenging. Advisors like you have been forced to hunt for yield by taking on more risk, but what if there was a way to find yield and keep an added layer of risk mitigation? In this complimentary, CE-Credit eligible webinar, we'll walk you through an alternative approach to managing your fixed income exposure that implements trend-following which aims to generate higher yields while managing downside risk.
Topics will include:
- Why current fixed-income market requires a new approach to risk management
- How a tax efficient trend following strategy aims to capture the best of the High Yield market, with a fraction of the risk
- How other financial advisors are implementing high yield and risk management into their portfolios
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sean O'HaraPresident
Pacer ETFs Distributors
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Important Disclosures
For financial professional use only. Not for use with the investing public.
Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A copy may be obtained by visiting www.paceretfs.com or calling 1-877-337-0500. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
Pacer ETFs are distributed by Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, and an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc.