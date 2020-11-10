The U.S. election has consumed our attention, making it easy to lose sight of what’s going on around the rest of the world. And, the rest of the world is managing its own set of crises—creating both risks and opportunities. Therefore, monitoring geopolitical risks and international exposure has never been more important—especially when attempting to maintain a resilient portfolio. In this important one-hour webinar, John Sitilides, diplomacy consultant to the U.S. Department of State and head of Trilogy Advisors, and Lauren Goodwin of New York Life Investments will discuss the importance of a geopolitical framework for investing to help you better understand what these geopolitical shifts mean for your clients’ portfolios.

Lauren Goodwin, CFA Portfolio Strategist New York Life Investments Lauren is an economist and strategist for New York Life’s Multi-Asset Solutions team, which manages approximately $10 billion in client solutions, as of 9/30/20. Her work focuses on mapping global economic and geopolitical trends to actionable investment insights.

John Sitilides Principal Trilogy Advisors John is a Washington D.C. geopolitical strategist, government affairs specialist, and diplomacy coordinator to the U.S. Department of State (under contract). He shares his insights into U.S. and global risk trends, international threat assessments, and geopolitical strategies through customized briefings designed to explore the complex political and geo-economic decisions that impact global markets.

