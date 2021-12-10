WEBCASTS
Forget China; How to Get Exposure to the Fastest-Growing Asian Emerging Markets
The BRICs - Brazil, Russia, India and China – were coined 20 years ago and have been the prevailing engines of emerging markets growth over the past few decades, but as these economies mature, the phenomenal growth witnessed yesteryear is starting to slow down. Nevertheless, a new group of developing countries in Asia could take their place – the Asian Growth Cubs.
In this upcoming webcast, Dawn Global Management and ETF Trends will discuss this unparalleled investment opportunity in Southeast Asia, as well as highlight a new emerging markets strategy that is the only Southeast Asia focused ETF and the first active thematic Emerging Markets ETF in the world.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- An introduction to 5 highly promising “Asian Growth Cubs” economies poised to become the next BRICs, spanning over 860m people and 430m Facebook users
- A deep dive into the secular growth drivers underpinning the robust growth outlook for these fast-growing digitizing economies
- How the Asian Growth Cubs opportunity is uniquely different from China and India
- A discussion of the first active thematic Emerging Markets ETF strategy that focuses on the Asian Growth Cubs and how it fits into a diversified global portfolio allocation
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Maurits PotFounder & CIO
Dawn Global Management
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal.
Emerging markets are subject to greater market volatility, lower trading volume, political and economic instability, uncertainty regarding the existence of trading markets and more governmental limitations on foreign investment than more developed markets.
Before investing carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses contained in the prospectus available at http://www.dawnglobal.com/. Read Carefully before investing.
Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC