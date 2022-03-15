WEBCASTS
For Tomorrow’s Brightest Internet Opportunities, Look to India
The Digitization of India has reached an inflection point. The conditions and technology born in Silicon Valley have now spread, evolved, and matured worldwide, creating billions of digital natives and numerous unicorns in all corners of the globe. With India’s swelling middle class of youthful online consumers as the catalyst, new innovative companies are now poised to go public and spark a golden age of digital transformation for the country.
In this upcoming webcast, join ETF Trends and Kevin T. Carter, CIO and Founder of EMQQ & FMQQ, for a discussion on opportunities on the forefront of India’s Internet and e-commerce sector, as well as to highlight one strategy designed to capitalize on the region’s digital growth
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How fintech and mobile payments growth is accelerating in underbanked India
- How the world's largest Gen-Z population will shape the future of India’s growth
- The massive IPO wave to come for India’s internet unicorns
- Where valuations stand with recent market volatility
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kevin T. CarterFounder and CIO
The Emerging Markets Internet Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) & The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ)
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
