For Inflation-Fighting in a Volatile Market, Follow the U.S. Consumer
As inflation and energy market volatility persists, consumer confidence and buying power has faltered. But pockets of opportunities still exist, including in utilities, asset-backed securities, and even bonds.
In this upcoming webcast, join Virtus ETFs, Newfleet Asset Management, Reaves Asset Management and VettaFi for a discussion of strategies designed to help advisors diversify their client portfolios in times of heightened inflationary pressures.
Topics will include:
- How inflation has impacted the traditional 60/40 portfolio mix
- How consumer-driven sectors that have felt inflation’s sting could harbor opportunities for investors
- How investors should position for volatility in energy and utilities
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
James JessupIncome Strategist
Virtus ETFs
John Bartlett, CFAPresident, Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst
Reaves Asset Management
Zachary SzyndlarDirector, Portfolio Manager and Credit Analyst, Securitized Products
Newfleet Asset Management
Andrew SzaboPortfolio Manager, Agency & Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities
Newfleet Asset Management
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
