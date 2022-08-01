WEBCASTS

For Inflation-Fighting in a Volatile Market, Follow the U.S. Consumer

As inflation and energy market volatility persists, consumer confidence and buying power has faltered. But pockets of opportunities still exist, including in utilities, asset-backed securities, and even bonds.

In this upcoming webcast, join Virtus ETFs, Newfleet Asset Management, Reaves Asset Management and VettaFi for a discussion of strategies designed to help advisors diversify their client portfolios in times of heightened inflationary pressures.

September 13, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • How inflation has impacted the traditional 60/40 portfolio mix 
  • How consumer-driven sectors that have felt inflation’s sting could harbor opportunities for investors 
  • How investors should position for volatility in energy and utilities  

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

James Jessup

Income Strategist
Virtus ETFs

John Bartlett, CFA

President, Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst
Reaves Asset Management

Zachary Szyndlar

Director, Portfolio Manager and Credit Analyst, Securitized Products
Newfleet Asset Management

Andrew Szabo

Portfolio Manager, Agency & Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities
Newfleet Asset Management

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

