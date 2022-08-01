WEBCASTS For Inflation-Fighting in a Volatile Market, Follow the U.S. Consumer

As inflation and energy market volatility persists, consumer confidence and buying power has faltered. But pockets of opportunities still exist, including in utilities, asset-backed securities, and even bonds.

In this upcoming webcast, join Virtus ETFs, Newfleet Asset Management, Reaves Asset Management and VettaFi for a discussion of strategies designed to help advisors diversify their client portfolios in times of heightened inflationary pressures.