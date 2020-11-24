With positive vaccine news, airline stocks could recover from the pandemic-induced turbulence. But is it clear skies from here on in? In this one-hour webinar, airline expert and U.S. Global Investors CEO Frank Holmes discusses the state of the industry as we head into 2021, and makes the case that now may be an ideal time to invest in the global recovery through airlines and related companies.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

ETF Trends publisher Tom Lydon is on the board of U.S. Global Investors.

Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Airline Companies may be adversely affected by a downturn in economic conditions that can result in decreased demand for air travel and may also be significantly affected by changes in fuel prices, labor relations and insurance costs.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. U.S. Global Investors is the investment advisor to JETS.

For more information on the U.S. Global Jets ETF, download a prospectus here.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting actions to control or slow the spread has had a significant detrimental effect on the global and domestic economies, financial markets and industries, including airlines. U.S. Global Investors continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19, but it is too early to determine the full impact this virus may have on commercial aviation. Should this emerging macro-economic risk continue for an extended period, there could be an adverse material financial impact to the U.S. Global Jets ETF.

Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.