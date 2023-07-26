WEBCASTS

Finding Reliable Income Streams in Today’s Market Environment

Today’s unusual market landscape raises many questions around income-driven investments. Strategies like covered calls and exposure to preferred stock can offer competitive yield and diversify a portfolio.

Join the experts at Global X and VettaFi to unpack how these versatile tools can be used in your portfolio.

September 13, 2023
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • An update on the current market landscape as it pertains to income-driven investments.
  • How ETFs that write covered call options can provide a competitive yield and diversified exposure.
  • How preferred stock combines the characteristics of equities and fixed income securities to provide a differentiated income stream

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Chandler Nichols

Product Specialist
Global X

Robert Scrudato

Options Research Analyst
Global X

Samuel Moore

Product Specialist
Global X

Robert Huebscher

Founder, Advisor Perspectives
VettaFi

