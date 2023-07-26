WEBCASTS
Finding Reliable Income Streams in Today’s Market Environment
Today’s unusual market landscape raises many questions around income-driven investments. Strategies like covered calls and exposure to preferred stock can offer competitive yield and diversify a portfolio.
Join the experts at Global X and VettaFi to unpack how these versatile tools can be used in your portfolio.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An update on the current market landscape as it pertains to income-driven investments.
- How ETFs that write covered call options can provide a competitive yield and diversified exposure.
- How preferred stock combines the characteristics of equities and fixed income securities to provide a differentiated income stream
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Chandler NicholsProduct Specialist
Global X
Robert ScrudatoOptions Research Analyst
Global X
Samuel MooreProduct Specialist
Global X
Robert HuebscherFounder, Advisor Perspectives
VettaFi
