Finding Alpha from the Supply Chain and Energy Transformations

As the world navigates massive change, manufacturing and supply chains are being rebuilt for resilience. This creates a massive investment opportunity as the world readies itself for the shape of tomorrow.

Join the experts at Engine No. 1 and VettaFi for a webcast on how to make money from the transformations in supply chains, labor, manufacturing, decarbonization, and more.

June 28, 2023
9am PT | 12pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • How manufacturing was hit by COVID in the US and what the labor picture looks like in the coming years.
  • How companies that are readying themselves for resiliency could have a competitive advantage.
  • The changing shape of global supply chains.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Eddie Hsieh

Analyst
Engine No. 1

Alexa Desai

Analyst
Engine No. 1

Jennifer Grancio

CEO
Engine No. 1

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

