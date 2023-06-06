WEBCASTS
Finding Alpha from the Supply Chain and Energy Transformations
As the world navigates massive change, manufacturing and supply chains are being rebuilt for resilience. This creates a massive investment opportunity as the world readies itself for the shape of tomorrow.
Join the experts at Engine No. 1 and VettaFi for a webcast on how to make money from the transformations in supply chains, labor, manufacturing, decarbonization, and more.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How manufacturing was hit by COVID in the US and what the labor picture looks like in the coming years.
- How companies that are readying themselves for resiliency could have a competitive advantage.
- The changing shape of global supply chains.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Eddie HsiehAnalyst
Engine No. 1
Alexa DesaiAnalyst
Engine No. 1
Jennifer GrancioCEO
Engine No. 1
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
