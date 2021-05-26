WEBCASTS
Factor Rotation Strategies May Help You Profit in Varying Market Cycles
In an ever-changing market environment, equity factor investments experience ebbs and flows. While this cyclicality may frustrate some investors, it offers forward-thinking advisors the opportunity to potentially profit in both the good times and the bad. In this webcast, Pacer ETFs and ETF Trends will highlight a factor-based investment strategy that alternates its tilt toward S&P 500 investment factors as the market itself changes.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How market factors respond in different market conditions
- A factor investment suite that alternates between traditional and non-traditional tilts
- Why financial advisors should enhance their portfolios with dynamic factor strategies
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sean O'HaraPresident
Pacer ETFs Distributors
John LuntPresident
Lunt Capital Management
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
For financial professional use only. Not for use with the investing public.
Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A copy may be obtained by visiting www.paceretfs.com or calling 1-877-337-0500. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
Pacer ETFs are distributed by Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, and an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc.