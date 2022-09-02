Investors do not need to feel constrained by establishing an appropriate asset allocation strategy and staying invested in the markets. While the ongoing volatility can unnerve markets, pushing some to abandon their current allocation plans and delay their long-term goals, investors can turn to a minimum strategy as part of a core equity investment to help maintain market exposure and manage risks.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the upcoming webcast, iShares and VettaFi will highlight the potential benefits of a minimum volatility strategy in an uneven market environment to help financial professionals manage their core investment client portfolios in troubled times.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

This event is intended for Financial Professionals only – not for public distribution.

Carefully consider the iShares Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds’ prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.blackrock.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

There can be no assurance that performance will be enhanced or risk will be reduced for funds that seek to provide exposure to certain quantitative investment characteristics (“factors”). Exposure to such investment factors may detract from performance in some market environments, perhaps for extended periods. In such circumstances, a fund may seek to maintain exposure to the targeted investment factors and not adjust to target different factors, which could result in losses. The iShares Minimum Volatility Funds may experience more than minimum volatility as there is no guarantee that the underlying index’s strategy of seeking to lower volatility will be successful.

The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and are not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective.

Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates “BlackRock”), member FINRA. BlackRock is not affiliated with MSCI or VettaFi.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change.

©2022 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BLACKROCK are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

iCRMH0922U/S-2395671