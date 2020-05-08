WEBCASTS
Factor Investing:
An Implementation Toolkit for Today’s Market
You’ve probably heard about factor investing for a while, but recent market volatility is prompting many advisors to consider how to incorporate a factor investing viewpoint into their portfolio construction process. In this upcoming webcast, Principal Global Investors and ETF Trends will share two implementation strategies designed to help financial advisors enhance and diversify a client's investment portfolio.
SUMMARY
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends as he moderates a discussion on:
- A factor outlook for today’s environment
- Case study: How a professional asset allocator evaluates factor exposures for market-like returns and risk mitigation
- Two ways advisors are implementing equity factors in portfolio construction
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jeffrey Schwarte, CFAPortfolio Manager
Principal Global Equities
Todd Jablonski, CFAChief Investment Officer
Principal Global Asset Allocation
Matt RaynorManaging Director, Strategic Client Group
Principal Global Investors
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
