SUMMARY

Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends as he moderates a discussion on:

A factor outlook for today’s environment

Case study: How a professional asset allocator evaluates factor exposures for market-like returns and risk mitigation

Two ways advisors are implementing equity factors in portfolio construction

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Jeffrey Schwarte, CFA Portfolio Manager

Principal Global Equities

Todd Jablonski, CFA Chief Investment Officer

Principal Global Asset Allocation

Matt Raynor Managing Director, Strategic Client Group

Principal Global Investors

Tom Lydon CEO

ETF Trends

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.