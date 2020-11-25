WEBCASTS Fact & Fiction About Hedging Strategies

If there’s one consistent question we get from financial advisors this fall, it’s this: How do you stay invested, while still managing risk? For some advisors, the answer has been hyper diversification, but that approach may have yielded lackluster and inconsistent results in the past few years. But there are other ways: explicit hedged approaches and ETFs that incorporate options strategies, and tactical high yield bond strategies that seek to strike when the iron is hot. In this one hour webinar, ETF Trends and the pros from Agility Shares walk through how to position risk managed strategies into portfolios, and a distinct approach to managing market risk in 2021.