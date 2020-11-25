WEBCASTS
Fact & Fiction About Hedging Strategies
If there’s one consistent question we get from financial advisors this fall, it’s this: How do you stay invested, while still managing risk? For some advisors, the answer has been hyper diversification, but that approach may have yielded lackluster and inconsistent results in the past few years. But there are other ways: explicit hedged approaches and ETFs that incorporate options strategies, and tactical high yield bond strategies that seek to strike when the iron is hot. In this one hour webinar, ETF Trends and the pros from Agility Shares walk through how to position risk managed strategies into portfolios, and a distinct approach to managing market risk in 2021.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How an allocation to options hedged strategies can potentially reduce drawdown risk
- A simple reallocation strategy for equity exposure
- Why “fire and forget” high yield bond exposure can be a mistake in the quest for income
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Phillip ToewsPortfolio Manager
Agility Shares
Dan KullmanHead of Education and Training
Toews Corporation
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
